Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $49.00

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,576 shares of company stock worth $12,370,986. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

