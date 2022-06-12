Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $63.67

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.56.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after buying an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
