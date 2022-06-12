Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Target Price at $94.17

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

Several research firms recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.