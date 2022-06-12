Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Target Price at $94.17

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.17.
Several research firms recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
