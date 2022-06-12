Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Target Price at $126.40

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

