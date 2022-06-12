Brokerages Set TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

TCRX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 510.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Southwell acquired 25,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at $615,932.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

