Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 322,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

