Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CATY stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

