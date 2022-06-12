Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

