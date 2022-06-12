Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after buying an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEX opened at $33.98 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

