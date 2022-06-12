Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.22 Million in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

MSGE stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.06. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.