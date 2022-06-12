Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.24 Million in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after purchasing an additional 313,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 304,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,051,000 after acquiring an additional 224,386 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

