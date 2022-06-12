Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE NXRT opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

