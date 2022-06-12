Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 12,500 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

