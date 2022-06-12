Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.18 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $187.29 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

