Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.42 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,924,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 299,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,468,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 365,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 465,658 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.