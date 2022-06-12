Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

