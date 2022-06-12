Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Celanese stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

