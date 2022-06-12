Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 14455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$55,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,775. Also, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at C$266,684.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.