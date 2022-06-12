Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $26.10. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 565 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.