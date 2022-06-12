Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,301 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,349 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

GOLD stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

