Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 226 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.85 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

