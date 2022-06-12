Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,225 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snap were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. 6elm Capital LP bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $6,998,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush reduced their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Vertical Research cut Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

