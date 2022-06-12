Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Affirm were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,593,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $101,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,647 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $20.44 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

