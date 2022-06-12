Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

JKHY stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

