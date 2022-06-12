Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 526 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after buying an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after buying an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,713,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

MKC stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.