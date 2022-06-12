Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,863,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $67.99 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20.

