Cetera Investment Advisers Has $858,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

