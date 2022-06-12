Cetera Investment Advisers Has $876,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.