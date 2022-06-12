Cetera Investment Advisers Has $915,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

