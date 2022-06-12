Cetera Investment Advisers Has $915,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Biogen were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 5,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Biogen by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 181,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Biogen by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 157,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $197.50 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $427.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

