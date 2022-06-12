Cetera Investment Advisers Has $937,000 Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

