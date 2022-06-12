Cetera Investment Advisers Has $952,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

