Cetera Investment Advisers Has $968,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American International Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

