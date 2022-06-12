Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of New Mountain Finance worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.