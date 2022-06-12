Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Shares of APTV opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.71. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

