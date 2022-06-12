Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $869,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at 28.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 60.15. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 70.41.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

