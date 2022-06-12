Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.