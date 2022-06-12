Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,014 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPTL stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

