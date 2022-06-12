Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 713 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $30,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

