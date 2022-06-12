Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($126.88) to €119.00 ($127.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

