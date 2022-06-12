Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $506.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $468.86 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $793.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

