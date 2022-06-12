Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,970.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

