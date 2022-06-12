Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KXI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

