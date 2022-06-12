Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

