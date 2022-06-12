Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,254 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.07 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $33.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

