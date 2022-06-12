Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,401 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

