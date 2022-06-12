Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 219 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.67 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day moving average is $299.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.17.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

