Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 25,639 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $27.28.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.