Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 338 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.