Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,807 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

